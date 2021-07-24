Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.47 price target for the company.

NYSE EBR opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $666.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

