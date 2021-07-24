CentralNic Group’s (CNIC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

LON CNIC opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.50. CentralNic Group has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74. The company has a market cap of £223.53 million and a PE ratio of -29.67.

In other news, insider Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($11,235.96).

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

