CentralNic Group’s (CNIC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

LON CNIC opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.50. CentralNic Group has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74. The company has a market cap of £223.53 million and a PE ratio of -29.67.

In other news, insider Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($11,235.96).

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

