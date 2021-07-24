Centric Swap (CNS) Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $198,063.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00115895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00146741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,948.14 or 0.99911451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.51 or 0.00887365 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

