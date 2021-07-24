Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88. Centrica has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

