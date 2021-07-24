Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88. Centrica has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

