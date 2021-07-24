Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Champions Oncology had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.96%.

Shares of CSBR opened at $10.46 on Friday. Champions Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.06 million, a P/E ratio of 523.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

