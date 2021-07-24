ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Eric Sidle Sells 2,641 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $53,400,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

