Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Shares Down 2.6%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.25. 134,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 400,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

