Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTLS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.21.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $146.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.52. Chart Industries has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

