China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.