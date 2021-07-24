China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.39.
About China Eastern Airlines
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
