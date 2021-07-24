Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CTO Curtis E. Garner Sells 1,369 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,770.00, for a total transaction of $2,423,130.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,679,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,464.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,094.93 and a 12 month high of $1,833.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securiti upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,742.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

