Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,750.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,742.27.

CMG stock opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,094.93 and a 1 year high of $1,833.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,464.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

