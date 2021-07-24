Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys 507 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.51. 4,194,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.