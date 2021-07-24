Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.38. 3,151,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,800. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $293.30 and a 1-year high of $404.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

