Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 37.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,170 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 1.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

NYSE BUD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.16. 898,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,547. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

