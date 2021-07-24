Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises approximately 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,352,000 after buying an additional 1,435,490 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,358,000 after buying an additional 104,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,445,000 after buying an additional 100,162 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,964,000 after buying an additional 1,288,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,565,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upped their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.50. 604,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,390. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.73. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.