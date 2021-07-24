Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,798,000 after buying an additional 337,774 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,744,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,321,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after buying an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,326,000 after buying an additional 213,158 shares during the period. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE BTI traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $38.27. 1,595,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

