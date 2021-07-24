Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.13.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.56. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.94 and a twelve month high of C$14.93. The company has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

