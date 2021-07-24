Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to C$15.25

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.06.

Shares of PPRQF stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

