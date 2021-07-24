CIBC Trims Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Target Price to C$42.00

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WIPKF stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Winpak has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

