Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 5,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $276,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $162,937.50.

CIEN opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.2% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 154,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 19.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

