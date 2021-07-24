Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

XEC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $76.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

