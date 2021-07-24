Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Argus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS opened at $395.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas has a 12-month low of $293.32 and a 12-month high of $395.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Cintas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.