Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 303,609 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $16,848,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 344,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 130,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.23 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

