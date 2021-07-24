Citigroup Inc. Makes New $101,000 Investment in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACES. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,966,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,739,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,874,000 after buying an additional 421,091 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,172,000. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,329,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 748.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares in the last quarter.

ACES opened at $69.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.96.

