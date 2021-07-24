Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

