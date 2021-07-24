Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,035 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 75,619 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,545,216 shares of company stock worth $190,500,694 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

