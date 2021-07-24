Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,560 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 10.5% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 106.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

MMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $55,953.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $205,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,618 shares of company stock valued at $413,049 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMI opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.