Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,285 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 22.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at $169,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TRS opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

