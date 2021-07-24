Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,997 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 57.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 294,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $909.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.08. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

