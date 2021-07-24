Citigroup Raises Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $31.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VLRS. increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.34.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.94, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $117,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $192,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.