Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

