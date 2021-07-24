Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “
NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
