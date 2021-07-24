City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Developments Limited (CDL) is one of the largest real estate companies of Singapore. By market capitalization, the firm’s income-stable and geographically-diversified portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. CDL has hotel assets in one of the world’s largest hotel groups – its London-listed subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (M&C), has over 130 hotels globally, many in key gateway cities. Globally, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and is one of Singapore’s largest commercial landlords, with one of the biggest land banks amongst Singapore private-sector developers. Building on its track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed growth platforms in five key international markets – UK, US, China, Japan and Australia. The Company is also leveraging its stable of prime assets and growing its real estate funds management business. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on City Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CDEVY stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48. City Developments has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.32.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

