Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%.

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. 53,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,283. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $352.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

