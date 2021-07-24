Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Down to $5.81

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.61. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 620 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.