CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CMC Materials were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.16. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.10.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCMP. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

