CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stake Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 26.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

