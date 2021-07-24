Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

