Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.80. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 1,295,710 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $210,037.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $155,719.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,046.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,507 shares of company stock worth $707,938. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

