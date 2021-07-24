Coin Artist Market Cap Hits $544,588.14 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $544,588.14 and $8,495.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.60 or 0.00848964 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.