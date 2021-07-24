CoinUs (CNUS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 91.2% lower against the dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $616,158.89 and $3.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006146 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000137 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

