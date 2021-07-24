Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,296 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in Pinterest by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Shares of PINS opened at $76.91 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,388,052.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,085,375 shares of company stock valued at $76,005,123. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

