Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $113.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of CMWAY opened at $73.23 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.04.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

