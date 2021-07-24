Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

