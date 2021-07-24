Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

NYSE:ELP opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,194 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170,023 shares during the period.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

