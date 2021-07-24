Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,580,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $30,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

SID stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

