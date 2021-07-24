Compass Point Upgrades Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) to “Buy”

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.88. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

NYSE MNR opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.80. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

