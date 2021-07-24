Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 0.4% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $43,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 790,249 shares of company stock valued at $193,389,203. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.92. 2,634,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,509. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.