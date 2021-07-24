Cowen Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $96.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Cowen from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.26.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Snap by 22.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Snap by 193.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $129,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

