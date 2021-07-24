Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

CRAWA opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

