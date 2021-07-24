Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Forrester Research worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FORR stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $47.57.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

